Galion, Nortmor pick up Tuesday wins

GALION — Galion received a brilliant effort from freshman Max Albert on the pitcher’s mound, Tuesday against River Valley. Albert went a complete seven innings, as the Tigers defeated the Vikings, 1-0.

Albert allowed just four hits throughout the seven innings. The freshman recorded three strikeouts, a sign of some very good defense behind him. Each team had one error.

Brody Symsick knocked a double to left field that brought in Landon Campbell, which was the lone run of the game, in the bottom of the third inning.

Campbell finished 2-for-3 at the plate. Hunter Miniard joined Symsick with the only other Tiger to record a hit.

The Vikings bounced back to split the series on Wednesday. River Valley defeated Galion, 17-15.

Northmor Golden Knights

A day after facing off with Galion, Northmor hosted Colonel Crawford on Tuesday. The Golden Knights were able to double up the Eagles, 10-5.

Drew Hammond picked up the win for Northmor, pitching five innings and giving up one earned run. The sophomore allowed four hits and struck out three batters.

Cyler Hoepf took the loss on the mound for Colonel Crawford. Hoepf pitched two and third innings and gave up seven earned runs on five hits. Mason Studer pitched two and a third innings in relief, giving up no earned runs.

Max Lower was able to start the scoring, thanks to an error. Mathew Kearns hit an RBI single, to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead early.

In the bottom of the second inning, Grant Bentley knocked a two-RBI single to right field.

Colonel Crawford scored their first run in the third inning. Nolan McKibben reached home after an error was committed.

Self-inflicted error hurt the Eagles in the bottom of the third. Northmor scored four runs on walks, then another due to an error. The lead was 9-1 after three innings, favoring Northmor.

Carson Feichtner got his team a run back in the top of the fifth inning. The senior hit a single to bring in McKibben. Another Eagle’s run came across on a fielder’s choice.

Lower added the final Northmor run with an RBI single.

With a lot of ground to makeup, Colonel Crawford gave their best shot with three outs to go. Brennan Hamilton drove in two runs with an RBI double, but that would be all.

Northmor’s Griffin Workman takes a hack at a pitch. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_Image-1.jpg Northmor’s Griffin Workman takes a hack at a pitch. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer