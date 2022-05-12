Galion Inquirer Player of the Week: Carson Feichtner

NORTH ROBINSON — This week’s Galion Inquirer Player of the Week is Carson Feichtner. Feichtner made it an easy pick for the week of May 2.

Colonel Crawford defeated South Central 4-1, on Thursday, May 5. The senior, Feichtner, delivered a two-run home run to give his team a jumpstart. The Eagles trailed 1-0, in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Feichtner came through.

Feichtner added a walk to his resume on the day and finished 1-of-2 with the two RBIs.

In 45 at-bats, the senior is batting .333 at the plate, with seven doubles. Feichtner leads the team in doubles and RBIs. Earlier in the week against Mohawk, Feichtner put together a two-hit game.

Not only is the Colonel Crawford athlete a standout in baseball, but he stands out elsewhere too. Feichtner was key on the football team, as well as the recent regional final runner-up basketball team.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_2275.jpg