Area baseball teams postseason draw

GALION — Postseason baseball is already here, as spring sports are flying by. Area teams learned on Sunday where they will play their tournament games in the coming weeks.

Galion will play in the Division II Bluffton District, where they earned the No. 10 seed. The Tigers will travel to the western part of Ohio, to take on No. 9 St. Mary’s. This game will be played May 18 at 5 p.m.

The No. 1 seed in the Bluffton District is Tiffin Columbian.

Northmor is the No. 7 seed in the Division III Central District Tournament. The Golden Knights will play No. 16 Madison-Plains, on May 17. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Liberty Union is set to be the No. 1 seed in the Division III Central District.

Colonel Crawford earned the No. 8 seed for the Division III Norwalk District. The Eagles will play No. 7 Ashland Crestview on May 18.

Margaretta is the No. 1 seed in the district.

Crestline is set to play in the Division IV Galion District, where they are the No. 12 seed. Crestline will face off with Lucas on May 17.

South Central is the No. 1 seed in that district.

Wyatt Cheney of Crestline throws a pitch against Northmor. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer