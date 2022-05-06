Bauer to take over Lady Eagles basketball program

NORTH ROBINSON — There will be a new leader for the girl’s basketball program at Colonel Crawford in the upcoming winter season. Zac Bauer has been hired, pending board of education approval on May 23, to lead the Lady Eagles.

Bauer is taking over for Kyle Fenner, who spent 19 years at Colonel Crawford. Fenner spread the 19 years over two separate stints and announced her leave-taking last month.

Coaching at Colonel Crawford won’t be new for Bauer, he spent eight years with the boys’ basketball program. Bauer worked under head coach and current athletic director David Sheldon.

Bauer will have a team back next year that returns everyone, except for two seniors. Gone is leading scorer Kaylyn Risner. Corin Feik is a senior as well.

Colonel Crawford went 4-10 in the Northern 10 Conference, this past season. With much of the team returning, that record could improve.

Lady Eagles’ new coach graduated from Wynford High School in 2004 and Bluffton University in 2008. Before the eight years as an assistant for the Eagles, Bauer spent six years coaching at Wynford, with the boys’ basketball team.

Bauer was most recently coaching on the bench of the 2021-2022 Eagles boys’ basketball team that reached the regional finals.

Zac Bauer, first coach on the left, has been hired as the next head coach of the Colonel Crawford girl’s basketball program. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_b-020621j-SE-at-CC-bkb_0250.jpg Zac Bauer, first coach on the left, has been hired as the next head coach of the Colonel Crawford girl’s basketball program. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest