HOJGA reminds golfers to sign up

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association reminds junior golfers of Crawford, Delaware, Hardin, Marion, Morrow, Union and Wyandot counties to plan now and send in entries for its 2022 schedule of events in June and July.

The HOJGA Golf Camp will be held Thursday, June 9 at Determined Brilliance Driving Range, formerly Miracle Driving Range, Marion, 8 a.m. to noon. The camp is for beginners and youth wanting to brush up on the fundamentals of the golf swing, and instruction will be given by professional Steve Grimes. Rules and etiquette on the golf course will be discussed. Along with instruction, campers will receive a logo bag tag, towel, booklet handout and lunch. The cost is $17 plus $5 membership. Clubs for Kids are available for juniors needing golf clubs. Deadline for signup is June 6.

The tournament tour begins June 6 at Three Sticks Golf Club, formerly Green Acres Golf Club, and is sponsored by Dr. Paul & Kelly Culler of Waldo. Following are: June 13, Golf Club of Bucyrus, sponsored by Crossroads Original Designs of Bucyrus; June 22, Marysville G. C., sponsored by Kathy (Allan) Brinkman, Marion; June 30, Blues Creek, Marysville, sponsored by Pam Hartman of Milford Center; July 7, Veterans Memorial, Kenton, sponsored by McCullough Industries of Kenton; July 14, Kings Mill, Waldo, sponsored by Sims Bros., Inc. and Valley View, Galion, sponsored by Y-Men Service Club of Marion.

The Year-End Awards Event will be held on July 28.

For further information for HOJGA events and entries, check the www.hojga.org website or call 740-389-6207.

Information received from Carol Markey.

