Galion Inquirer Athlete of the Week: Braxton Prosser

GALION — Braxton Prosser is just a freshman at Galion, but that doesn’t stop the impact he is making for the baseball team. Prosser is this week’s Galion Inquirer Athlete of the Week.
Prosser is a do-it-all player for the Tigers already. He does work at the plate, can play multiple positions — that means he’s a capable pitcher, too.
The Tigers’ freshman was a key part in the team’s big win over Wynford, on Saturday afternoon at Heise Park.
Galion went into the sixth inning, down 9-3 against Wynford. Prosser ripped a double to center field and cleared the bases, giving the Tigers the deal for good. He finished the game 2-for-4, with three runs batted in.
On the season, Prosser is batting with a .395 batting average, also has 17 hits. The freshman has knocked in 15 RBIs, scored 12 runs, stolen four bases.
That wasn’t all Prosser gave to his team Saturday; it was just part of the effort. Prosser pitched 2 and one-third innings in relief, eventually grabbing the win on the mound. Prosser allowed just one hit during that time.
The multi-sport athlete is just a freshman, so it’s safe to say this is probably not the last time he is recognized for the Galion Inquirer Athlete of the Week.