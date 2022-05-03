Hudson Miller’s future path heads to Terra State

GALION — Hudson Miller of Galion High School made his future official on Friday afternoon. Miller inked his name on the line to attend Terra State Community College.

Miller is excited to play baseball at the next level. Family, friends, coaches, teammates, administrators and media were in attendance to see the senior further his education — and baseball career.

Coaches are a lot of times the most impactful voices to some student athletes. This could easily be the case for Miller when he gets to Terra State.

“When coach texted me, I kind of knew from when he sent that first text,” Miller explained. “What he said in that text kind of just made me want to go I guess. He basically said and repeated everything my mom and dad said the whole time.”

Greg Hedden is the head baseball coach athletic director, at Terra State Community College.

Miller’s junior year wasn’t anything special, according to him. But, he’s battled back and had some very good moments as a senior.

“I didn’t have an amazing season last year and I didn’t catch all of the games,” Miller said.

Playing baseball at the next level is something that the senior is going to cherish, just because it was not promised. Miller, like many around the area, didn’t get to play a sophomore season of baseball due to COVID-19. It just made getting to the next level a bit harder, one less season for college coaches to get to know you.

“It’s like everything I wanted. I wasn’t completely sure I was going to get anything after high school. It’s just awesome to get the opportunity.”

Miller is the second member of the baseball team to announce he will play at the college level. Brody Symsick will play at Bluffton University.

“It is definitely something we didn’t expect growing up. It is pretty cool to be like, ‘we both went to play college baseball’,” Miller said proudly.

Galion’s catcher is not sure if he will play at a four-year college down the road, following the junior college route. The door is open, however.

“I’m just kind of taking it as it goes.”

Hudson Miller takes a pitch against Wynford, during his senior season. Hudson Miller is surrounded by family as he signs to continue his future at Terra State Community College.