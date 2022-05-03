Baseball: Late rally leads Galion past Wynford

GALION — If it was not for a disastrous sixth inning, the Tigers would have run past Wynford. Comeback wins can be the thrill of high school sports. That was the case on Saturday afternoon, when Galion (3-11, 2-7 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) defeated Wynford 9-6.

Galion was able to get the scoring started in the third inning, with a bit of small-ball. Brody Symsick grounded out, but was able to score Max Albert. Symsick did not record a hit against Wynford, but his two runs batted in were huge.

Tigers again struck in the fourth inning. Hunter Miniard ripped a triple to the center field fence, it looked like it may leave the park. On the hit, Miniard was able to bring in Landon Campbell. Kael Longwell hustled out a bunt for a hit, which scored Miniard. Galion had control early, but they would need more.

Campbell pitcher a dazzling game through four innings, not allowing a single run to a very good Wynford team, until the fifth inning. The sophomore went four and two-third innings, allowed five runs, on eight hits.

Kaiden Blair knocked a double to left field, to bring in the Royals’ first run in the fifth inning. Zach Harer added an RBI double that would then score Blair. Kendall Blair tied the game up, when he recorded an RBI single.

Spencer Miller recorded an RBI double to give Wynford the lead. Royals added their fifth run, thanks to an error. Dylon Robinson added the sixth run for Wynford on a line-drive single.

The bleeding stopped, Galion found themselves trailing 6-3, with two innings of baseball left.

Miniard recorded another RBI for Galion in the sixth inning, this time on a single to left field. Allen Carver brought in Miniard with a single of his own. Symsick drew a walk to tie the game up.

Miniard was 2-for-2 against Wynford and brought in a pair of runs.

Then, it was Braxton Prosser time. The freshman has quickly carved out a roll at the high school level, Saturday was an example why. Prosser sent a shot to deep center field, three runs scored on the play — that was all the Tigers needed.

Prosser finished the game in relief on the mound, to help keep the lead his team was able to get back.

Prosser finished the game batting 2-for-4, with three runs batted in. Also, the freshman picked up the win on the mound.

Galion is back in action this week, with matchups against Pleasant on Monday and Wednesday. The Tigers will play at Fredericktown on Thursday.

Freshman Max Albert takes a big swing at a pitch, against Wynford on Saturday afternoon. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_DSC04251.jpg Freshman Max Albert takes a big swing at a pitch, against Wynford on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Ken Fagan and sophomore Landon Campbell talk about things before an at-bat. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_DSC04275.jpg Head coach Ken Fagan and sophomore Landon Campbell talk about things before an at-bat. Freshman Braxton Prosser takes a cut at a pitch against Wynford. Prosser added three huge runs batted in against Wynford. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_DSC04235.jpg Freshman Braxton Prosser takes a cut at a pitch against Wynford. Prosser added three huge runs batted in against Wynford.