Help monitor lakes by becoming a volunteer

MANSFIELD – Richland Soil and Water Conservation District’s (Richland SWCD) Lake Monitor Volunteers gather water quality data at Charles Mill, Clear Fork and Pleasant Hill Lakes. This volunteer opportunity allows you to help monitor our watersheds while enjoying our lakes.

Lake Monitor Volunteer Training will be held Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at the Pleasant Hill Lake Activity Center, 3431 OH-95, Perrysville. Training and equipment is provided through a partnership with Ohio Lake Management Society-Citizen Lake Awareness and Monitoring (OLMS-CLAM). Access to the internet is required and a watercraft is helpful, but not necessary.

Please register for the training by May 11 by calling 419.747.8685 or by email to [email protected]

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

