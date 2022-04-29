Week 4 Mid Ohio Flag Football Leauge results

Week 4 player of the games

Game 1: Stats were not taken and the Heatseekers only had 4 players, so the stats would be inflated.

Game 2: Jackie Whitt of the Specialists. Jackie went 13-for-18, for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Whitt threw the game winning touchdown in the final minute of the game.

Game 3: Austin Prosser from Bombsquad. Austin went 14 for 22 for 220 yards and 2 TDs and 3 rushes for 12 yards. Austin threw the game winning touchdown in OT and completed the extra point for the win!

Game 4: Kalvin Gordon from Carnage. Kalvin had three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Austin Prosser (Bombsquad)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Tristan Gabriel (Specialists)

Standings

1 Outcast (Columbus) 4-1

2 Bombsquad ( Mount Vernon) 4-2

3 Empire (Mansfield) 3-2

4 Specialists (Columbus) 2-2

5 Carnage (Mansfield) 2-2

6 La Familia (Mansfield) 2-3

7 Niners (Columbus) 1-1

8 HeatSeekers (Mount Vernon) 0-5

Week 5 Schedule

11 Specialists v La Familia

12 Specialists v Heatseekers

1 Niners v Carnage

2 Bombsquad v Empire

3 Bombsquad v Niners (Double Game)

Games are played at the old Hutson Stadium in Crestline. Marie’s food truck offers food and drinks to fans who attend. Match-ups normally start around 11 a.m. and wrap up around 4 p.m.

Galion graduate Austin Prosser throws a pass in a MOFFL game. Prosser played baseball for Bluffton University for four seasons, following his graduation from Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_thumbnail_DSC_0503.jpg Galion graduate Austin Prosser throws a pass in a MOFFL game. Prosser played baseball for Bluffton University for four seasons, following his graduation from Galion. Submitted photo

Staff report

Submit sports score and stats to [email protected]

