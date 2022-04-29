Wegesin to continue wrestling career at Otterbein

GALION — Galion senior Sam Wegesin put pen to paper Thursday afternoon. Wegesin is set to continue his academic and athletic career at Otterbein University.

Wegesin will wrestle for the Cardinals. The standout wrestler had a solid senior season, which included winning a Mid Ohio Athletic Championship.

“I was 37-8 I believe. I was the league champ, that was my goal at the beginning of the year,” Wegesin said. “I wanted to place at state — I did not achieve that one.”

Wegesin will wrestle for head coach Brent Rastetter at Otterbein, someone he thinks fondly of, was a deciding factor.

“I really love him. They have a family atmosphere there, I thought it was a great fit,” Wegesin explained.

Rastetter has been with Otterbein for six years. Before that, Rastetter was at Lexington High School, where he coached for 12 years.

Wegesin wants to be a physical therapist following his college career. It is something he is quite familiar with.

“I’ve been around the health field all my life with my dad being a physical therapist. I know a bunch about it, I thought I might as well peruse it,” he said.

The Tigers’ athlete knows it will be a different task when he gets to the college ranks, but he has already set some goals.

“[In my] first-year probably a national qualifier… an All-American definitely.”

Sam Wegesin signs his letter of intent to Otterbein University, surrounded by family. Sarah and Brady Wegesin, along with siblings, watched Sam make it official. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC04202.jpg Sam Wegesin signs his letter of intent to Otterbein University, surrounded by family. Sarah and Brady Wegesin, along with siblings, watched Sam make it official.