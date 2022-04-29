Tennis: Galion cruises past Clear Fork

BELLVILLE — The Tigers’ tennis team was able to get back in the win column on Tuesday evening. Galion traveled to Clear Fork and picked up a 4-1 over the Colts.
Matt Gimbel won the first singles match 6-0, 6-0 against Ryan Peterson, of Clear Fork. The good play rolled into the second singles match for the Tigers. Jamie Hollis picked up a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Josiah Bailey.
Galion was perfect in the singles matches, as Jaxon Oehler picked up a win Jeffrey Moody. The score was 6-2, 6-4, in favor of Oehler.
Clear Fork scored a point, winning the first doubles match. Jackson McLaughlin and Griffen Blakley were able to overcome Nate Barre and John Evans, 6-4, 5-7, 15-13.
Galion defeated Mansfield Madison on Wednesday, by a score of 5-0. Gimbel, Hollis and Oehler swept the single’s matches for the Tigers.
Barre and Evans won their singles match 6-1, 6-4. Jutz and McMullen followed it up with a 6-0, 6-0 doubles win.
The Tigers are now 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference. Galion will host Shelby on Thursday, then Marion Harding the following day.
Submit sports scores, stats and news to [email protected]