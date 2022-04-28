Baseball: Scots shut down Tigers

GALION — Highland’s move back to the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference is paying off when it comes to baseball. In a solid baseball league, the Scots (8-6, 7-2 MOAC) are currently in first place.

Highland traveled to Galion (2-10, 2-6 MOAC) and picked up a 7-0 win over the Tigers on Tuesday evening at Heise Park.

Senior Blake Jodrey went five innings for Highland while allowing just two hits, while striking out five batters. Sophomore Evan Johnson took over relief duties for an inning.

The first two innings were scoreless, but the Scots were able to break it open in the third. A five-run third inning put Galion behind early, something they just weren’t able to recover from.

Senior Zach Pinkerton ripped a single up the middle which scored two runs, opening the scoring up. Pinkerton finished the game batting 3-for-4 and he drove in two runs. Junior Zachary Schmidt then singled to score Pinkerton.

Sophomore Hayden Kline added an RBI single, then the Scots added another run thanks to an error.

Galion had three errors against the Scots, who had one.

Tigers needed to get something going, but senior Hudson Miller was stranded on the base paths following a walk in the fourth inning.

In the top of the sixth, the Scots were able to score two more insurance runs. Schmidt and Kline both knocked in a run apiece.

Schmidt finished the game 3-for-4, with two runs batted in. Kline was 2-for-4 with a pair batted in, as well. Senior Rider Minnick had three hits on the day.

Galion again needed a quick answer with the score growing, but would ground into a double play to end the sixth inning.

Landon Campbell picked up a hit in the seventh inning but would stay stranded. The sophomore took the loss, allowing six runs over six innings. Campbell walked a batter, as well as having one strikeout.

Kael Longwell pitched one inning in relief for the Tigers.

Coming up, Highland will travel to Mount Vernon on Friday.

Galion will travel to Crestline on Friday, then host Wynford on Saturday. Tigers will play two county teams, looking to get back to winning ways.

Brody Symsick takes a big swing against Highland. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC04130-15.jpg Brody Symsick takes a big swing against Highland. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Rider Minnick rounds third base for the Scots. Minnick recorded three hits against the Tigers, on Tuesday evening at Heise Park. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC04176-15.jpg Rider Minnick rounds third base for the Scots. Minnick recorded three hits against the Tigers, on Tuesday evening at Heise Park. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer