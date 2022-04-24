Colonel Crawford sweeps Crawford County Track Meet

GALION — Colonel Crawford’s boys and girls track and field teams took care of business at the Crawford County Meet. The Eagles traveled to Heise Park in Galion and finished in first place, by a substantial margin.

The standings were as follows; Colonel Crawford (227), Galion (109), Wynford (101), Bucyrus (59), Buckeye Central (19), Crestline (2).

Iowa State University signee Katie Ruffener had a special day on Friday — taking home the MVP honors for the girl’s side. The senior finished first in the 100-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and long jump.

In three of those events, Ruffener was able to set meet records. Times of 12.27 in the 100-meter dash, 13.98 in the 100-meter hurdles, and 44.06 in the 300-meter hurdles — were all good for event records.

Additionally, Ruffner’s long jump of 17 feet 8 inches tied the Crawford County Meet record.

That was just the tip of the iceberg, for the all-around great day that Colonel Crawford had. The girls’ track team won the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800

meter relay races.

Julia Feik won the shot put with a toss of 39 feet and 6.5 inches. Feik doubled down for the Eagles, by winning the discus event as well. Gabby Roston was victorious in the pole vault, with a leap of 9 feet 6 inches.

Mira Holt ran herself to a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash. Olivia Hardy was able to do the same in the 800-meter run.

Cecelia Chase was second in the 3200-meter run for Colonel Crawford. Gabby Roston placed second in the 300-meter hurdles. Hailey Slagle was good for second place in the long jump.

Galion’s girl’s runner-up

Galion’s Zaynah Tate won the 800-meter run (2:26.50) and 1600-meter run (5:33.09). Teammate Raygann Campbell won the 3200-meter race, with a time of 12:21.48.

Miranda Stone helped the Tigers out with second-place finishes in both the shot put, and discus throw.

Mia Felder added eight points for the Tigers, thanks to a second spot finish in the 100-meter hurdles. Ava Smith was third place in both the 800 and 1600 meter runs.

Colonel Crawford’s boys take home the crown

The dominance did not stop on the girl’s side. Colonel Crawford’s boys were able to win by a semi-wide margin, as well.

Boys’ team rankings were as follows; Colonel Crawford (171), Galion (137), Bucyrus (123), Buckeye Central (56 ), Crestline (22), Wynford (14),

Trevor Vogt took home the MVP on the boy’s side, thanks to a very good outing. Vogt won the 110-meter hurdles (15.92) and was second place in the 300-meter hurdles (43.14).

Teammate Carter Valentine won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet and 6.5 inches. Valentine finished second place in the 200-meter dash (24.17), as well as the 110-meter hurdles, with a time of 15.97. The senior was able to jump six feet in the high jump, which was good for the runner-up in that event.

Luke Lawson paced himself to victory in the 3200-meter run for Colonel Crawford. Matt Clinard won the pole vault event, with a vault of 12 feet even. Teammate Logan Goddard was second place in the pole vault event. Caleb Christman took second place in the boys’ discus throw.

Eagles’ senior Mason Mollenkopf was timed at 11.87, for a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash. Landon Sutter was runner-up in the 800-meter run.

The boys 4×200 meter relay team finished runner-up to Galion.

Galion‘s boys take second place

Sophomore Gabe Ivy was clocked at 11.81, which was fast enough to win the 100-yard dash. Ivy added a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 24.36.

Fellow speedster Jorden Borders won the 200-meter dash, thanks to a time of 23.84. Also, Borders was in fourth place in the 100-meter dash.

Andy Sparks took home the crown in the 300 meters hurdles, with a time of 41.64. Cannon Butler picked up first place in the 800-meter run when the clock stopped at 2:09.85.

Tigers won the 4×100 meter dash, with a time of 45.29. Galion added more points thanks to second-place finishes by Kellen Kiser in the 1600-meter run, and Clayton Yost in the shot put.

Kyle Foust leaped 5 feet, 10 inches, which was high enough for a third-place finish in the high jump.

Colonel Crawford's Trevor Vogt takes part in a relay race at the Crawford County Track Meet. Galion's Gabe Ivy takes off in a relay race. Ivy stood out for the Tigers on Friday evening. Katie Ruffener races her way to a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash.