Cruising along: Lady Eagles stay undefeated with win over Bucyrus

NORTH ROBINSON — Thursday evening, Lauren Frietchen turned 17 years old. The junior celebrated her birthday with a complete game win over Bucyrus (0-4, 0-3 Northern 10).

Colonel Crawford ran past Bucyrus 7-0 in softball action, in large part to a very good performance on the rubber for Frietchen. Lady Eagles’ top pitcher allowed just two hits and struck out seven batters. She did not walk a single batter.

Ashley Davis and Isabella Bruss picked up the lone hits for the Lady Red.

In the first inning the Lady Eagles got off to a comfortable start. The home team scored a pair of runs to gain early control.

Lead off batter Allison Weithman went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs for Colonel Crawford.

Lady Eagles would again bring a pair of runs across in the third inning and three more runs in the fourth inning.

Senior Kaylyn Risner was very good at the plate, going 2-for-4, scoring three times. Risner ripped a triple and recorded one run batter in.

Harley Thomas recorded two hits for the Lady Eagles and had three runs batted in. Alivia Studer knocked two hits through as well, one being a double.

Hanna Perry, Madison Cobb, Hannah Allen and Alley Crabaugh all picked up one hit for Colonel Crawford.

Davis took the loss for Bucyrus pitching wise. The senior allowed 12 hits through six innings, struck out five and gave up five earned runs.

With the win, Colonel Crawford stays undefeated at 8-0 overall, 3-0 in Northern 10 play. The Lady Eagles will play a double header against Lexington on Saturday.

