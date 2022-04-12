Baseball: Shepherd’s gem helps Shelby down Galion

SHELBY — If you are a baseball fan that likes good pitching duels, Tuesday’s matchup between Shelby and Galion was for you.

Shelby (5-1, 2-0 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) scraped past Galion 2-0, behind a pitching gem from Marshall Shepherd. Shepherd went the complete game, allowing just four hits and striking out 12. The Walsh University baseball commit walked just one batter.

Brody Symsick got the start for Galion (1-8, 1-4 MOAC) on the mound, but went just one inning due to some arm soreness. The Bluffton University baseball commit was able to get it done at the plate, going 2-for-3 batting against the Whippets.

Sophomore Landon Campbell took over after an inning and allowed five hits over five innings. Campbell struck out three Whippets and gave up two earned runs.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when Alex Bruskotter knocked a single to center field, which scored two runs for Shelby. Essentially, that was the difference in the ball game.

Bruskotter finished with a pair of hits for the Whippets. Marshall Shepherd and Blaine Bowman each recorded a hit as well.

Hudson Miller, Braxton Prosser and Allen Carver all recorded base hits. Each team totaled five hits and Galion recorded on error.

Both teams are scheduled to meet on Wednesday at Heise Park in Galion. Galion will play a double-header with Ashland on Saturday.

Landon Campbell delivers a pitch on Tuesday evening at Shelby High School. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC03925-1.jpg Landon Campbell delivers a pitch on Tuesday evening at Shelby High School. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Alex Bruskotter (left) stands on first base after a base hit against the Tigers. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC03926-1.jpg Alex Bruskotter (left) stands on first base after a base hit against the Tigers. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Marshall Shepherd recorded 12 strikeouts against the Tigers on Tuesday evening. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC03910-1.jpg Marshall Shepherd recorded 12 strikeouts against the Tigers on Tuesday evening. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer