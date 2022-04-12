Coaches, Ohio State comment on the loss of Dwayne Haskins

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning in tragic news that shocked everyone. It was not long ago that Haskins was breaking records in Columbus. The former Buckeyes’ standout was only 24 years old.

Haskins, who would have turned 25 on May 3, was trying to cross an interstate by foot in Broward County when he was struck by a dump truck, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 24 year old was in Florida training with some of his teammates during the NFL offseason.

Haskins started at quarterback in 2018 for Ohio State. A very good year for Haskins, during which he threw 50 touchdown passes, led his team to a Rose Bowl win, earned Big Ten offensive player of the year honors and finished third in the Heisman Trophy campaign.

The Ohio State standout was drafted with the 15th overall pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. Haskins success in Columbus did not immediately translate to the NFL, but he seemed to have found a place in Pittsburgh with the Steelers organization.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haskins’ death comes just about one month after he re-signed with the Steelers, where Haskins had hoped to win a starting quarterback job this coming fall.

“The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives,” a statement said that was released from the Ohio State Athletic Department.

“The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process,” Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said in a statement. “For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

Day was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Ohio State during the 2018 season and worked closely with Haskins.

Urban Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State when Dwayne Haskins was throwing the pigskin. Meyer took to social media to release his thoughts following the news.

“Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend.“

Haskins left an impact on many former teammates and coaches that he has crossed paths with, to say the least. It is a very unfortunate and sad happening at just 24 years old.

