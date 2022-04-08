Galion wrestling team raising funds for off season challenge

GALION — Galion wrestling is starting an offseason fundraiser campaign that will raise money for the team to travel and get better. The team will take part in a challenge where they will travel and compete in different events. The Tigers recently finished up a successful 2021-2022 season where they sent three wrestlers to the state meet.

These funds will be used to pay for the team’s spring and summer training, as well as competitions. All support will go toward the wrestling program. A goal is currently set for $10,000.

This spring and summer, the Tigers going to compete at Virginia Beach National Duals, Ashland University Duals and Baldwin Walllace Duals.

Also, Galion will be sending the team to Ashland Summer Camp and Kent State Team Camp.

“Our team has high expectations for the future and all of these team activities will help us reach these expectations and grow as a team. Thank you for you support,” head wrestling coach Brent Tyrrell said.

The link to support the Galion wrestling program can be found on the Galion Tiger High School Wrestling Facebook page.

Current senior Sam Wegesin is pictured for the Tigers on the left.