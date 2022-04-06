Baseball: Clear Fork’s early lead too much for Galion

GALION — Clear Fork used an early lead to carry momentum past Galion (1-6, 1-2 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) in baseball action on Tuesday. The Colts tamed the Tigers by a score of 7-5. Both teams battled through light rain to make this one happen.

Kaden Riddle went four innings, picking up the win. Riddle allowed two hits, two earned runs and struck out eight batters. The Tigers were able to draw five walks off of Riddle.

Luke Drockton and Aiden Perry combined for three innings of relief on the mound for Clear Fork. The pitching crew recorded 13 strikeouts against Galion.

Senior Brody Symsick went 6.1 innings for the Tigers. The Bluffton University baseball commit allowed 10 hits, five earned runs and struck out a total of 12 batters.

Sophomore Braxton Prosser recorded the final two outs on the bump for Galion.

Colts (4-0, 3-0 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 1-0 lead that would hold until the the third inning. Clear Fork added three runs in the top of the third inning to take an early 4-0 lead, which ended up being the difference.

Jared Scott went 3-for-4 for the Colts against Galion. Scott was first team All-MOAC last season.

Tigers were able to respond with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, to make it a 4-2 game.

Clear Fork added two more runs in the fourth inning to make it a 6-2 game.

David Ballinger recorded two runs batted in on a double. The catcher has been a four-year starter for the Colts behind the plate.

Again, the Tigers would be able to answer.

Prosser was 1-for-3 at the plate for Galion, but recorded a big double. The sophomore recorded three runs batted in on Tuesday evening.

After six innings, Galion trailed the Colts 6-5. Clear Fork added a run in the top of the seventh.

Ty Sellers and Nate Lind both went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Colts. Luke Schlosser was 2-for-5 at the plate for Clear Fork.

The Tigers were unable to plate a run in the bottom of the final inning.

Senior Sam Albert had two hits for the Tigers and was walked once. Hudson Miller and Landon Campbell joined Prosser with one hit each in this game.

Symsick was able to draw a total of three walks at the plate for the Tigers.

Galion will play Clear Fork again Wednesday, then travel to Colonel Crawford on Thursday.

Senior Sam Albert slides into home plate where he was deemed safe by the umpire. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-040522j-CF-at-GHS_0547-1.jpg Senior Sam Albert slides into home plate where he was deemed safe by the umpire. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest A Clear Fork batter swings at a pitch during the Colts win over Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-040522j-CF-at-GHS_0444-1.jpg A Clear Fork batter swings at a pitch during the Colts win over Galion. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Senior Hudson Miller gets a lead on third base. The cather recorded a hit against Clear Fork. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-040522j-CF-at-GHS_0341-1.jpg Senior Hudson Miller gets a lead on third base. The cather recorded a hit against Clear Fork. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest