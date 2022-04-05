Girls track comes back strong for new season

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford girls’ track team is coming off of a seaon where they finished in first place in the Northern 10 Conference. Last season the Eagles scored 182.5 points to edge second place Carey.

Jody Grove has a nice roster back this year to coach up and this season could be special once again.

The roster this year is as follows: Corin Feik, senior; Julia Feik, senior; Katelyn Hanft, senior; Katie Ruffener, senior; Brooke Slagle, senior; Sheba Sulser, senior; Olivia Chase, junior; Reagan Ritzhaupt, junior; Rylee Ritzhaupt, junior; Emma Scott, junior; Maria Smith, junior; Molli Teglovic, junior; Cecelia Chase, sophomore; Ayla Mckibben, sophomore; Lynae Mckibben, sophomore; Isabella Roston, sophomore; Niyah Shipman, sophomore; Hailey Slagle, sophomore; Yumalayla Ward, sophomore; Morgan Christman, freshman; Olivia Hardy, freshman; Mira Holt, freshman; Addison Horsley, frehman; Abigail Keller, freshman; Isabella Novak, freshman; Ashtyn Rickel, Freshman; Gabriella Roston, freshman; Carley Zender, freshman.

No other information was provided.

