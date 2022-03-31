Galion gets one back against Marion Harding with offensive out pour

GALION — Galion picked up their first win of the Ken Fagan era on Wednesday evening, with a thumping of Marion Harding. The Tigers jumped out to a big lead early and held on for a 14-3 victory over the Presidents in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference action. This comes as the first win for Fagan, who is in his first year as head coach at Galion.

Brody Symsick picked up the win on the mound going six innings, striking out 10 batters and giving up three earned runs.

Symsick went 2-for-2 at the plate and knocked in a pair of runs as well. Carson Frankhouse went 2-for-3 batting, with a run batted in.

Nick Hecker took the loss for Harding. Hecker went just two outs into the first inning, gave up seven runs and four hits during that time.

The Tigers (1-1, 1-1 MOAC) saw no shortage of offense against Harding on Wednesday, a day after they scored just two runs in a 5-2 loss in Marion. Galion bounced back immediately with 10 runs in the first frame.

Sam Albert started the scoring with a double that scored two runs. Just a few pitches later, Albert scored on a pass ball. With two outs, the Tigers scored seven runs in the opening inning.

Frankhouse and Allen Carver each singled and picked up RBIs to make it 6-0. Then, Hudson Miller ripped a double in his second at-bat in the first inning — that hit scored another run to continue the early onslaught.

Landon Campbell picked up a run batter in with a single to left field, which made the score 8-0 early. Symsick smacked a triple off the fence to score a couple more runs, the pitcher helped himself out with a big hit.

In the bottom of the second inning the Tigers added another run, thanks to an error this time. Symsick added another RBI to his day with a single in the third inning that scored Campbell.

Galion was threatening a run-rule ending in the fifth inning, until T.J. Fitzgerald belted a triple that scored two runs for the Presidents.

C.J. Temple singled to score Fitzgerald, making it a 12-3 advantage to Galion.

The Tigers were able to end it in the sixth inning by getting over the 10-run threshold. Hunter Miniard recorded a pinch-hit single to score a pair of runs.

Alix Goney pitched 1.1 innings in relief for Harding, gave up 2 earned runs and allowed five hits. Jacob Barr finished 3.1 innings out on the mound and gave up two earned runs.

Barr was 1-for-1 with two walks drawn.

Galion will play at Mohawk on Friday. Next week the Tigers will have matchups with Clear Fork and Colonel Crawford.

Galion head coach Ken Fagan talks to one of his players prior to the game. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_DSC03729-1.jpg Galion head coach Ken Fagan talks to one of his players prior to the game. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Tigers show some excitment after Brody Symsick reaches homeplate. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_DSC03790-1.jpg Tigers show some excitment after Brody Symsick reaches homeplate. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer