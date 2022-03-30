Tigers drop first tennis match to Harding

MARION — Marion Harding defeated Galion at home on Wednesday by a score of 4-1. This was the first game of the season for either team.

In the first singles match, Matt Gimbel defeated Brady Wink, 6-4, 6-1, to give Galion their lone point during this one.

The second singles match, Mateuse Lisiecki of Harding, defeated Jamie Hollis 7-6.

When it came to the third singles match, the Presidents were again victorious. Asa Deeran defeated John Evans 6-3, 7-5.

The first doubles match was won 6-1, 6-1, thanks to the effort by Evan Bonsel and Zane Menzie of Harding. The duo defeated Nate Barre and Jaxon Ziegler for the Tigers.

Austen Valentine and Alexander Lisiecki of Harding defeated Adam Geiger and Caden Jutz 6-4, 6-3, in the second doubles match.

Tigers next scheduled match is March 31. at home against Clear Fork.

