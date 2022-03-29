Mason Studer and Carter Valentine named All-Ohio

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford now has their newest All-Ohioan in the books. Mason Studer was tabbed to the first team on the Division III All-Ohio team.

Prep Sportswriters Association announced the Division III All-Ohio early day Monday.

Studer was one of the better point guards in the state and averaged 17.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.9 steals while shooting 52.4% from the field. These numbers combined with the great season the Eagles had — Studer was a no-brainer for the first team.

The senior point guard was special mention on the All-Ohio list as a junior. Studer’s award list for his senior season is quite impressive. Studer was named Division III Northwest District co-Player of the Year, Division III District 6 Player of the Year and Northern 10 Player of the Year this season.

His teammate and fellow senior Carter Valentine was named to the All-Ohio list as well. Valentine earned second team honors for his effort in the Eagles very successful season.

As a senior, Valentine averaged 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game. The 6-foot-6 Valentine will play basketball at Ashland University next winter.

Carter Valentine and Mason Studer are pictured in white for the Eagles, during a non-conference game against Crestline this season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_b-112421j-CHS-at-CC-bb_0059.jpg Carter Valentine and Mason Studer are pictured in white for the Eagles, during a non-conference game against Crestline this season. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest