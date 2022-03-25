Eagles senior Kaylyn Risner named All-State

NORTH ROBINSON — Kaylyn Risner has capped off her senior season with a special honor. The Colonel Crawford Eagle was named to the Division II All-Ohio Special Mention list.

Risner was impressive for the Eagles this season, where she averaged 16.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists. Those numbers also brought the senior first-team District 6 and second-team Northwest District honors.

The senior was first-team All-Northern 10, as the Lady Eagles finished 11-14 — and captured a sectional championship.

The rest of Division II in Ohio is as follows.

Player of the Year: Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian

Coach of the Year: Rick Geiser, Apple Creek Waynedale

First Team

Hailey Unger, Arcanum, 5-7, sr., 18 points per game; Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian, 6-1, fr., 25; Zennia Thomas, Warrensville Heights, 6-2, sr., 30.6; Torre Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, jr., 18.0; Hannah Archer, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-9, sr., 19.1; Blessing King, Worthington Christian, 5-10, sr., 14.1; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, Sr., 28.9; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, 5-7, jr., 16.7; Jenna Smith, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, sr., 20.2; Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, sr., 22.6.

Second Team

Isabella Casoni, Waynesville, 5-5, sr., 15.1; Sierra Brinson, New Lebanon Dixie, 5-9, so., 20.5; Annika Bredel, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Aila Miller, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, sr.. 11.0; Kamryn Grant, Africentric, 5-11, so., 15.0; Beth Hardwick, Cardington, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, 5-7, jr. 16.2; Brooklyn Yoder, Waynedale, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-10, sr., 21.9; Erin Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-0, so., 18.9; Kylie Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, jr., 15.7.

Third Team

Libby Evanshine, East Clinton, 510, jr., 16; McKayla Dunkle, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, sr., 17.7; Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, 6-2, jr., 16.0; Meghan Mayotte, Worthington Christian, 5-8, jr., 14.6; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, sr., 15.6; Alyssa Geiser, Waynedale, 5-7, so. 13.3; Demi Watson, Youngstown Liberty, 5-9, jr., 17.3; Kaira English, Waterloo, 5-8, so., 15.9; Delani Robinson, Millbury Lake, 5-10, sr., 19.8; Aubrey Haas, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-8, sr., 14.2.

Special Mention

Sophia Hook, Brookfield, 5-7, jr., 16.5; Abigail Adkins, Johnstown, 5-9, so., 16.0; Kyla Columber, Pleasant, 5-6, sr., 16.6; Sophie Spolter, Columbus Academy, 5-5, sr., 17.6; Kenzie Dalton, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-2, sr., 12.6; Ashley Mullet, Berlin Hiland, 5-5, so., 13.0; Mahogany Cottingham, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, Jr., 20.2; Lydia Kastor, Burton Berkshire, 5-6, sr., 13.1; Reilly Greenlee, Kirtland, 5-6, sr., 12.6; Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, jr., 11.7; Jada Ward, Warrensville Heights, 5-5, sr., 16.6; Claire Henry, Springfield Greenon, 5-9, jr., 15.7; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, sr., 15.6; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-9, jr., 17.6; Bree Allen, Fairland, 6-0, so., 17.7; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-10, sr. 14.5; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, jr., 11.6; Marlee Grinstead, Alexander, 5-9, sr., 19.4; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, sr., 17.0; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-8, so., 12.9; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, sr., 16.3; Brook McIntyre, Mogadore, 5-2, so., 17.0; Nadia Lough, Rootstown, 5-9, fr., 15.1; Annabel Rodriguez, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-9, jr., 11.3; Aaliyah Foster, Youngs. Liberty, 5-5, so., 16.6; Lexi Giles, Canfield South Range, 5-8, sr., 14.5; Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Ariel Page, Montpelier, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Alyvia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson, 5-7, so., 16.2; Kaylyn Risner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-5, sr., 16.5; Averi McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, sr., 12.3.

Honorable Mention

Emily Buckley, Amanda-Clearcreek, 5-11, jr., 14.3; Gabby Daniels, Fredericktown, 5-8, sr., 13.4; Kambry Edwards, Cardington, 5-4, sr., 10.0; Ariel Grace, Africentric, 5-5, jr., 8.0; Macy Miller, Fairbanks, 5-8, jr. 12.2; Abbey Price, North Union, 5-8, so., 12.2; Meghan Weakley (Worthington Christian) 5-10, jr., 11.2; Skyler Ward, National Trail, 5-7, Sr., 17.1, Lindsey Arwine, Williamsburg, 5-3, Sr., 13.7 ; Taylor Gray, Arcanum, 5-11, Sr., 12.2 ; Kayli Brewer, Anna, 5-2, Sr., 12.5 ; Madelyn Fearon, Arcanum, 5-6, Sr., 11 ; KyAira Miller, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-8, fr., 11 ; Kylee Bruce, Fairland, 6-0, so., 9.0; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove, 5-7, sr., 12.3; Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, 5-8, jr., 16.4; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-6, Jr., 11.0; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, jr., 12.3; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-6, fr., 12.5; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, jr., 17.2; Kara Meeks, Alexander, 5-10, sr., 15.1; Jadyn Smith, Adena, 5-9, sr., 7.5; Torie Utter, Eastern Brown, 5-8, sr., 12.9; Mya Hamilton, Eastern Brown, 5-6, fr., 11.7; Keetyn Hupp, North Adams, 5-10, jr., 13.0; Laney Ruckel, North Adams, 5-8, jr., 11.0; Peyton Magee, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, jr., 8.5; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, so., 15.8; Macy Etienne, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, so., 15.7; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Grace Frame, Crooksville, 5-10, sr., 14.6; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-9, jr., 11.7; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, jr., 13.0; Camryn Gebhart, Cambridge, 5-8, sr., 14.8; Katie Hook, McConnelsville Morgan, 5-9, sr., 14.3; Alysea Fiedorczyk, Richmond Edison, 5-4, sr., 14.3; Ashley Merrick, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-8, sr., 12.2; Brooke Pauley, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Abby Wayble, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-3, sr., 11.2; Rylee Putt, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-4, jr., 10.0; Kya Masloski, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-8, so., 10.0.; Andrea Maibach, Creston Norwayne, 6-1, sr., 13.5; Sara Hickey, Ashland Mapleton, sr., 12.0; Madison Kibler, Hanoverton United, 5-6, jr., 9.0; Tori Long, Columbiana, 5-4, sr., 10.0; Rose Couts, Atwater Waterloo, 5-7, jr., 17.7; Sarah Seaman, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, sr., 11.6; Alayna Smith, Youngs. Ursuline, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Laura McCoy, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 5-10, jr., 17.9; Bella Meyer, Warren Champion, 5-4, so., 15.0; Bri Fitzgerald, Massillon Tuslaw, 5-9, sr., 9.2.; Cianna Smith, Youngs. Liberty, 5-7, jr., 14.8; Grace Lyon, Navarre Fairless, 6-1, sr., 18.0. Janyah Bohanon, Warrensville Heights, 6-1, Jr. 14.6; Ava Gabriel, Wickliffe, 5-5, fr., 14.2; Isabelle Niederst, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, So., 10.5; Alex Rosson, Kirtland, 5-5, sr., 10.7; Brooke Lehmkuhl, Wellington, 5-10, fr., 11.7; Anna Weber, Independence, 5-11, sr., 14.3; Rani Thigpen, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, sr., 13.4; Riley Irwin, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-7, jr., 13.5; Ava Winnestaffer, Huron, 5-9, sr., 8.8; Randi Wilson, Northwood, 5-10, sr., 10.3; Bekah Bowser, Metamora Evergreen, 5-5, sr., 17.6; Carrie Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview, 5-2, jr., 15.6; Carlie Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-3, jr., 11.7; Devyne Eisenhauer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, sr., 11.1.

