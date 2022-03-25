Campbell wins OAC junior high state championship

YOUNGSTOWN — The Galion area has a wrestling state champion, this time in the middle school age group. Northmor student Carson Campbell captured an OAC junior high state title last weekend in Youngstown.

Campbell improved to 45-1 on the season, revenging his only loss in the final match against Cameron Plotts of Massilon Perry. Campbell captured the victory in the final 15 seconds with a takedown to win it 5-4. Plotts was the No. 1 seed in the 64 man tournament, Campbell was the No. 2 seed. An interesting note is these two wrestlers have never had a match that was over a two point difference.

Campbell made big strides after finishing in fourth place as 7th grader, just a year ago.

This comes at an interesting time as Carson’s older brother Landon finished in sixth place in the Division II Ohio State Wrestling Tournament. Landon wrestles at the 190 pound weight class for the Galion Tigers and had a very good sophomore season.

By Brandon Little [email protected]

