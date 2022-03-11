Liddell, Branham make All-Big Ten

A pair of Ohio State basketball players have been honored for their seasons to this point. E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham were both a part of the All-Big Ten selections.

Liddell was named first-team All-Big Ten on Tuesday for his stellar play as a junior. Liddell is averaging 19.4 points a night, while grabbing nearly eight rebounds.

Not only was Liddell first-team, but he was named to the Big Ten’s all-defensive team as well. As a junior, Liddell blocked 2.6 shots a game.

The other Ohio State basketball player to land on the all-conference team was freshman Malaki Branham, who was also named the Big Ten Rookie of the Year.

Branham averaged 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 29 games (28 starts) for the Buckeyes this season. The freshman scored 35 points against Nebraska and 31 points against Illinois, his two highest out-puts this season.

Interesting enough, Branham is the first freshman to be named to an All-Big Ten team since D’Angelo Russell.

