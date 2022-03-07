Northmor sends two to state

Northmor sent both of its district-qualifying wrestlers to the state meet as district champions over the weekend.

Competing in the Division III meet hosted by Heath, the Golden Knights finished in 11th place with 52 points despite only having two competitors, as both senior Niko Christo and freshman Cowin Becker earned first place in their brackets.

Wrestling at 157 pounds, Christo (42-4) opened his tournament Friday with a 15-0 technical fall over Collin Greene of Malvern and followed that up with an 8-1 decision against Bryce Wickline of Westfall.

On Saturday, he edged Paul Martello of Ready by a 7-5 count and then outlasted Justin Stump of Bidwell River Valley to earn a 3-2 win and a district title.

In this weekend’s state meet, Christo, who placed eighth in Division III’s 152-pound class last year, will open competition against Ethan Cooper of Xenia Legacy Christian Academy, a junior currently with a 25-10 record on the year.

Competing in his first district tournament, Becker (44-7) cruised through his four matches to obtain a championship.

On Friday, he opened with a 26-second pin over Cooper Vincent of Shenandoah and followed that up with a 15-0 technical fall against Corbyn Browning of Crooksville. He opened Saturday by pinning Dylan Ward of Martins Ferry at the 3:26 mark and then won in the finals by a 15-6 major decision against Kyle Miller of Garaway.

Becker will open his state meet against Plymouth senior Nick Roberts, who has a 38-10 record.

Earning a district wrestling title for the Northmor Golden Knights was Cowin Becker, a freshman competing at 113 pounds. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_cowinbecker2.jpg Earning a district wrestling title for the Northmor Golden Knights was Cowin Becker, a freshman competing at 113 pounds. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Niko Christo claimed a district title for Northmor over the weekend. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_nikochristo.jpg Niko Christo claimed a district title for Northmor over the weekend. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Becker, Christo are district champions

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

