Galion wrestling qualifies seven for districts

GALION — Galion will have seven wrestlers taking place in the district tournament. Saturday, at Clyde High School, the Tigers had 12 wrestlers place in the sectional tournament.

Landon Campbell won his weight division at 190 pounds and is now 38-1 on the season. The sophomore recently won a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference title as well.

Tigers had three wrestlers finish in second-place. Aydan Reyes was runner-up in the 132 pound division. Teammate Brodyn Butcher came up just short and finished in second-place as well, Butcher compete in the 150 pound division.

Also, sophomore Alex Griffith finished in second-place. Griffith compete in the heavyweight class at 285 pounds and is 34-6 on the year.

Sophomore Houston Frank wrestled his way to a third-place finish at 126 pounds.

Senior Sam Wegesin picked up his 100th career win and finished in third-place at Clyde.

Freshman Falco Frank took fourth place at 113 pounds. Frank is the lightest wrestler for the Tigers.

At 120 pounds the Tigers placed fifth, thanks to junior Kiddren Clark. Both Ryder McCabe (157) and Caden Roberts (215) took home fifth place finishes as well.

Freshman Arius Swaim (126) and sophomore Linkon Tyrrell (165) finished in sixth place.

Galion will compete in the Division II district tournament at Norwalk High School on March 4th an 5th.

Sophomore Landon Campbell took home first place in the 190 pound weight class at the Sectional Tournament held at Clyde High School. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0228.jpg Sophomore Landon Campbell took home first place in the 190 pound weight class at the Sectional Tournament held at Clyde High School. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest