Grubbs signs with Findlay

GALION — Troie Grubbs is continuing her academic and athletic career at the University of Findlay. The Galion senior put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon at Galion High School.

Grubbs plans to swim at Findlay. It is an interesting time for Grubbs, who is gearing up for the state swim meet. Getting the college signing out of the way was a relief for her. The timeline balanced out.

“It’s a relief and stress at the same time. State is definitely stressful. But, signing to college and getting that figure out is a relief for me,” Grubbs said.

When choosing a college, Grubbs wanted to find something that was like home. The financial side of it made a lot of sense as well.

“I think a lot of it was the money. But, a lot of it was the home feeling. I wanted a small college and it made me feel at home,” she said.

Grubbs believes that she can fit right in on the swim team, as well as be competitive from the very start.

“They definitely have a strong team. When looking at their records, I think I can go in and take out a lot of them.”

Grubbs was first-team Mid Ohio Athletic Conference as a senior.

Troie Grubb is surrounded by family as she signs her letter of intent to the University of Findlay. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0118.jpg Troie Grubb is surrounded by family as she signs her letter of intent to the University of Findlay. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0117-3-.jpg Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer