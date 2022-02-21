Three Tigers win MOAC wrestling championships

GALION — The Tigers had three wrestlers win their weight class in Saturday’s Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Wrestling Tournament, held at Galion High School.

As a team, Galion finished in fourth-place with a score of 221.5. Ontario won the MOAC, followed by Highland, with Pleasant rounding out the top three. Clear Fork came in fifth-place behind Galion, followed by Marion Harding, River Valley and Shelby.

Alex Griffith put together a wrestling clinic at the heavyweight class and ended up a conference champion. Griffith set a Galion High School record with a pin of Clear Fork’s Eric Hicks, in just six seconds. The sophomore went on to a 4-0 day, each of which were by pin-fall.

Sam Wegesin was victorious at the 144-pound weight class. The senior defeated Skyler Wolf of Pleasant, thanks to a 6-5 decision.

Landon Campbell was the second of two Galion sophomores who won their weight class on Saturday. Campbell breezed his way through the day with a 3-0 record. The sophomore defeated Pleasant’s Jonah Bibler 7-0 in the final match. On the day, Campbell had two pins (0:56, 3:33).

Galion had a pair of wrestlers that finished runner-up in their weight class. At 120 pounds, Kiddren Clark won three matches and only lost to the 120 pound champion, on the day.

Aydan Reyes was another sophomore that showed up for the Tigers. Reyes finished runner-up in the 138 pound weight class. Reyes won four matches, before losing to Anwar Alli of Pleasant in the final match.

Junior Brodyn Butcher finished in third-place, in the 150 pound weight class. Butcher wrestled his way to a 3-2 record during this event.

The Tigers had four wrestlers finish in fifth-place. Falco Frank (113), Arius Swaim (126), Ryder McCabe (157) and Caden Roberts (215) all placed fifth. A pair of sophomores in Houston Frank (132) and Linkon Tyrrell (175) finished in sixth-place.

Galion sophomore Landon Campbell pins his first opponent in 56 seconds. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_b-021922j-MOAC-wrestling_0547.jpg Galion sophomore Landon Campbell pins his first opponent in 56 seconds. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Galion sohpomore Alex Griffith is pictured completing a pin in 14 seconds. Griffith later broke the school record with a pin in six seconds. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_b-021922j-MOAC-wrestling_0241.jpg Galion sohpomore Alex Griffith is pictured completing a pin in 14 seconds. Griffith later broke the school record with a pin in six seconds. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest

By Brandon Little blittle@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Galion Inquirer Sports on Twitter @GInquirerSports

