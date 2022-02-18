Eagles beat Rams on way to perfect regular season

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford put together their second perfect regular season in a row with a win over Upper Sandusky (14-8, 11-3).

The Eagles ran past the Rams with a score of 66-39. Senior Mason Studer led the way for Colonel Crawford with 21 points.

Junior Braxton Baker chipped in 15 points, which includes a team-high four made three-pointers. Senior Carter Valentine knocked through 15 points and one tomahawk slam-dunk

Carson Feichtner scored nine points, and had a huge-hand in shutting down Trent Beamer of Upper Sandusky.

“Out here he does all the dirty work and loves doing it. Tonight I had him for nine points and 10 rebounds. He guards (Trent) Beamer and Beamer has four, he’s averaging 15 (points)a game,” Sheldon explained.

For the second year in a row now, Colonel Crawford is Northern 10 Champions.

“We got off to a great start,” Colonel Crawford head coach David Sheldon said following the game. “We talked about how we’re already league champions. We’ve never talked about going undefeated, it’s one game at a time.

“But, when you get to game 22 and go back-to-back regular season undefeated, I said now you have a chance to leave a legacy.”

Colonel Crawford (22-0, 14-0) opened up the game with some good momentum, grabbing a 9-2 lead quickly. After a quarter the Eagles held a 18-11 advantage over the Rams.

Studer scored eight points in the second quarter for Colonel Crawford. At halftime the Eagles were up 35-21, in large part to the seniors play.

Eagles held Beamer to just four first-half points for Upper Sandusky, the team’s leading scorer. Beamer would not score another point in this game.

Eagles held the Rams to just four points in the third quarter, and led 45-25 with eight minutes to go.

“I always said back to Bill Belichick, defense wins championships. We have done that night in and night out,” Sheldon said.

Each team would score 14 points in the final quarter.

Kaden Holman led the way with 11 points for Upper Sandusky. Zach Sheaffer was next up with nine points, Levi Lamb added seven points.

Next Friday the Eagles will be back in action against the winner of Edison and Lakota. The sectional final game will be played at Monroeville.

Colonel Crawford cut down the nets following the game, as the Eagles are Northern 10 champions. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_DSC03386.jpg Colonel Crawford cut down the nets following the game, as the Eagles are Northern 10 champions. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer Eagles starters prepare for tip-off. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_DSC03370.jpg Eagles starters prepare for tip-off. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer

By Brandon Little blittle@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Galion Inquirer Sports on Twitter @GInquirerSports

Follow Galion Inquirer Sports on Twitter @GInquirerSports