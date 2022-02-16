Area basketball players receive All-District 6 honors

On Sunday, the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association District 6 had their All-District meeting. Coaches around the area voted on the top players. A number of area athletes were recognized for their standout play.

In Division II, a trio of Galion Tigers made the list. Seniors Rece Payne and Hudson Miller were joined by sopomore Cooper Kent, were all named to Honorable Mention.

Colonel Crawford senior point guard Mason Studer was the Division III District 6 Player of the Year. Studer was joined on the first team by teammate Carter Valentine. Braxton Baker made it to the Division III District 6 second team.

Crestline’s RJ Johnston made the Division IV District 6 second team.

On the girls side of things two area players were recognized by District 6 voters.

Galion’s Natalee Perkins made the Division II All-District 6 second team. On the Division III side of things, Kaylyn Risner of Colonel Crawford was named to the Division III All-District 6 first team.

By Brandon Little blittle@aimmediamidwest.com

