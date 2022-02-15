Ryan Teglovic steps down after 14 seasons with Eagles

NORTH ROBINSON — The Ryan Teglovic era is coming to an end for the Colonel Crawford football team. Teglovic is stepping down after 14 seasons with the program.

Early in 2021, Teglovic was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The community has rallied around Teglovic the entire way. Teglovic still managed to coach the Eagles to a 10-2 record and a second place finish in the Northern 10 — Colonel Crawford was just behind the Ohio Division IV State Champion, Carey.

Teglovic coached his way to a 93-53 record while in North Robinson. Colonel Crawford was Northern 10 champions in 2020, as Teglovic was the conference coach of the year.

At this time it is unknown who will lead the Eagles next. Teglovic continues as a social studies teacher at Colonel Crawford High School.

Ryan Teglovic looks onto the field during a matchup with Upper Sandusky during the 2021 season.

By Brandon Little blittle@aimmediamidwest.com