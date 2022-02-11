Spartans down Tigers on senior night

GALION — Spartans tamed the Tigers for a season-sweep on Friday evening.

Pleasant (8-12, 6-7) handed the Tigers a 69-50 loss on Galion’s senior night.

Seniors Rece Payne, Hudson Miller, Jaxon Oswald, Garrett Ison and Carson Teynor were recognized prior to the game — along with the cheerleaders.

“They played hard and they gave effort. I wish the outcome was a little bit different for those guys,” Galion head coach Ryan Stover said.

Trey Booker poured in 28 points for the Spartans to lead the way. Grant Kantzer pitched in 12 points for the Pleasant.

“The goal was to keep him (Booker) in front and force him to shoot outside,” Stover said. “He made a couple of threes, he was tremendous.”

Galion (4-15, 2-11) was led by Cooper Kent, who scored a team-high 16 points. Rece Payne pitched in 10 points for the Tigers and Jaxon Oswald added an additional nine points.

Both teams came out ready to play in this one. Pleasant was able to claim a 19-15 lead after a quarter of play. Booker and Kantzer each scored a quick seven points.

Kent, who has been hot as of late with 53 points in his last two games, scored seven points in the first quarter.

“He (Kent) does everything you ask. He continues to work hard and that’s why he’s getting better. He’s a bright spot for our future,” Stover explained.

The Galion offense went stale for the rest of the first half. With just six points in the second quarter, Pleasant held a 31-21 advantage at halftime.

“We struggled tonight. We tried to a little too much one-on-one,” Stover said.

Third quarter belonged to Booker, once again. The Spartans’ guard scored 12 points in the third quarter, which helped his team to a 56-35 lead. Pleasant was cruising along with just eight minutes to play.

Tigers went on an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter, but that would be all. Pleasant quickly put a half to the run and put the game away.

Pleasant finished with six three-pointers, Galion made four of their own.

Galion will host River Valley on Valentine’s Day, then welcome in Buckeye Central on Feb. 15.

Hudson Miller (senior) of Galion drives to the hoop against Pleasant, as the senior fights through contact. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_b-021122j-PLE-at-GHS_0089.jpg Hudson Miller (senior) of Galion drives to the hoop against Pleasant, as the senior fights through contact. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Tigers senior Rece Payne drives to the basket. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_b-021122j-PLE-at-GHS_0115.jpg Tigers senior Rece Payne drives to the basket. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Galion senior cheerleaders and basketball players pose for a photo. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_a-021122j-PLE-at-GHS_0034.jpg Galion senior cheerleaders and basketball players pose for a photo. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest

By Brandon Little blittle@aimmediamidwest.com

