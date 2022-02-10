Northmor girls win KMAC bowling title

On Monday, the Northmor girls’ bowling team celebrated Senior Night by defeating Fredericktown 1923-1607 and winning their third straight outright KMAC championship as a result.

Junior Kourtney Rinehart broke a pair of school records in the win. She rolled a record high game of 259 and also set a new record with a two-game series of 494.

Junior Taylor Cantrell (194), senior Kahlan Ball (161) and sophomore Emma Rinehart (166) also had strong games in helping the Golden Knights get the win.

The boys’ team was defeated 1925-1725. Leading the way for Northmor was Cole Postell, who had a 203 game and 338 series, and Wesley Hammonds, who recorded a 171 game and 330 series.

Northmor's girls' bowling team won the outright KMAC championship for the third straight year by beating Fredericktown on Monday.

Information provided by Russ Montgomery.

