Area boys basketball tournament draw

GALION — Winter sports tournaments are quickly approaching.

On Sunday area coaches found out where their teams would play in the district tournaments.

Galion (2-12) was handed the No. 8 seed in the Division II Ashland district tournament. The Tigers will take on No. 9 seed Mansfield Senior. This game will be played Feb. 23 at Bucyrus. Tip-off time is set for 7 p.m.

Huron gained the No. 1 seed in the Ashland district.

Colonel Crawford (18-0) will be the No.1 seed in the Division III Norwalk district. Eagles will get the winner of either the No. 12 seed or No. 13 seed Lakota.

Colonel Crawford will play its first tournament game against that winner on Feb. 25 at Monroeville. The matchup is set for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

No. 5 seed Crestline (11-7) is going to take on No. 9 seed St. Paul on Feb. 22. The Bulldogs will play at 5:30 p.m.

Margaretta will be the top seed in the Division IV Willard district.

By Brandon Little blittle@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Galion Inquirer Sports @GInquirerSports

Follow Galion Inquirer Sports @GInquirerSports