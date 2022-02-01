Area girls basketball tournament draw

GALION — Tournament time for winter sports is just about here.

On Sunday the area girls basketball teams learned what their tournament draw would look like. Galion (5-12, 1-9 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) is set to participate in the Division II Ashland district tournament.

The Lady Tigers will take on the winner of top-seeded Shelby and Tiffin Columbian at Bucyrus High School on Feb. 19 at noon.

No. 1 seed Shelby defeated Galion 72-4 back on Jan. 21.

Galion comes in as the No. 14 seed, a spot ahead of Ontario. Galion defeated Ontario for its first MOAC win on Jan. 27.

Colonel Crawford will be the No. 7 seed in the Division III Shelby district tournament. Lady Eagles (7-11, 3-9 Northern 10 Conference) will play No. 10 seed Willard on Feb. 17 at Old Fort High School.

The tip-off time is set for 5:30 p.m.

Magaretta is the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of Carey and Hopewell-Loudon on Feb. 19.

Crestline (1-13) will be the No. 12 seed in Division IV Willard district. Lady Bulldogs will matchup with the No. 3 seed Danbury.

This game will take place at Shelby High School on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

