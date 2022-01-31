Galion girls place middle of the pack in Ontario

ONTARIO — The Galion Lady Tigers placed fourth, while the boys team placed eighth, at the Ontario Invitational swim meet on Friday, Jan. 28.

Ladies 400 free relay team made up of junior’s Ally Staats, Caitlyn Karnes, Julia Conner and sophmore Elisha Brown placed third for Galion with a time of 1:03.81. The 200 free relay team of Conner, Karnes, Staats and junior Brooklyn O’Brien placed third as well for the Lady Tigers, finishing at the 1:57.43 mark.

Galion’s 200 medley relay team of O’Brien, Conner, Karnes and Brown placed third with a time of 2:17.09.

Lady Tiger individual results saw O’Brien place fifth in the 100 backstroke, as well as the 500 free race. Brown was able to place eighth in the 50 free and ninth in the 100 free. Staats finished sixth in the 500 free. Rounding it out for the girls team was junior Ava Niedermier placing ninth in the 200 free and senior Regan Kuehlman placing 12th in the 200 free race.

The hosting team Ontario placed first in the girls team standings with a score of 327 points.

On the boys side of things, Nathan Barre, Anthony Ferini, Luke Tinnermeier and Jaxon Oehler placed sixth in the 200 free relay race with a time of 1:59.26

Barre placed seventh in the 100 breast with a time of 1:18.69 and ninth in the 50 free at 27.81. Oehler was eighth in the 500 free with a time of 6:19.59 and 10th in the 200 free when the clock stopped at 2:14.22.

The Plain Athens took home the team victory on the boys side of things with 293 total points.

Galion will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Galion YMCA when they honor their seniors, Troie Grubbs, Regin Kuehlman and Adriana Zeger. The team will participate in an Orange and Blue meet at 10 a.m.