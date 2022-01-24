Galion swimmers place at MOAC meet

ONTARIO — The Lady Tigers finished third and the men’s team finished fifth at the MOAC swim meet at Ontario High School Saturday, Jan. 22.

Senior Troie Grubbs, earned first team honors winning the 50 free in 24.67 and the 100 free in 54.28. Grubbs also was a member of the 400 free relay team that earned honorable mention with a time of 4:07.05.

The team included junior Caitlyn Karnes, sophomore Elisha Brown, and junior Julia Conner.

The men’s team was led by junior Jaxon Oehler with a Honorable Mention swims in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. His times were 2:13.20 in the 200 and 6:13.50 in the 500 freestyle. Nathan Barre earned honorable mention honors in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.09.

“I was proud of the performance of the team. The Ladies team had five swimmers with several swimmers out because of sickness. The men’s team with their six swimmers held their own with their fifth place finish. We will rebound for the tournament season,” said head coach Ted Temple.

Julia Conner and Caitlyn Karnes took fourth in the girls 200 medley. Chad Taylor finished eighth in the boys 200 yard freestyle.

Ontario won both boys and girls meets.

The next competition is Wednesday, Jan.26, at the Galion YMCA versus Lexington at 4 p.m.