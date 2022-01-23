Payne, Miller lead Tigers to sweep of Colts

Galion picked up a season sweep of Clear Fork on Saturday afternoon. The sweep is the first for Galion since the 2018-19 season when they swept Buckeye Valley.

Tigers came into the Colt Corral and handed the Colts a 73-55 loss.

“Today we finally made some shots. We played well. We have been playing well the last couple weeks. We’re getting there,” Galion’s head coach Ryan Stover said following the win.

The Tigers were led by Rece Payne, who scored a game-high 22 points. Hudson Miller pitched in 16 points. Garrett Ison added nine points and Cooper Kent scored nine.

“Rece’s game in the last three or four games has really helped us out. He’s (Rece Payne) stepped up and been consistent. He’s being a senior leader,” Stover said.

Clear Fork was paced by Victor Skoog who added 16 points in the loss. Beau Dornbirer and Logan Richmond each added eight points for the Colts.

Galion stormed out of the gates and gained a 18-10 lead. Payne knocked down a pair of triples and scored eight points in the opening quarter.

Clear Fork battled back in the second quarter and trailed Galion 32-28 at halftime. Dettmer scored five points in the second quarter to lead the Colts.

The two teams combined for 10 first half three-pointers.

“We played gritty. We played physical,” Stover stated. “We pushed the tempo like we wanted to. That’s how we want to play. We want to get up and down the floor.”

Both teams would clash in a high scoring third quarter. Tigers led Colts 53-46 with a quarter to play. Cooper Kent came in and gave Galion five points in the third quarter and was a nice boost off the bench.

“He’s (Kent) a young sophomore. We obviously didnt have him the first half of the year with his collarbone. He’s coming back, he’s finally figuring out his shot again. He’s helped us tremendously,” Stover explained.

Hudson Miller contributed seven of his 16 points in the final quarter to help the Tigers secure the win.

Galion (3-9, 2-7) will have a few days off and be back in action on Jan. 28 when Shelby comes to town.

Clear Fork (0-15, 0-9) will host Madison Comprehensive on Tuesday evening.

Brandon Little | AIM Media Midwest