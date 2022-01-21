Unbeaten Shelby cruises past Galion girls

Shelby (16-0, 9-0 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) took care of business at home against Galion (4-11, 0-8 MOAC) on Friday evening. The Whippets used a complete game to hand the Tigers a 72-4 loss. With the win Shelby picks up the season sweep of Galion.

The Whippets coasted along in large part to 17 points from senior Olivia Baker. Junior Audi Albert added 13 points, all in the first quarter. Senior guard Sophia Niese pitched in 10 points.

“Shelby is an excellent team. They are state ranked. Our girls work hard all the time, but we was out matched,” said Galion head coach Shani Rush.

Shelby stormed out of the doors by jumping out to a 29-1 lead after eight minutes. The Whippets were led by Albert who scored 13 in the opening quarter. Shelby defense was ferocious and often led to transition buckets.

“The turnovers killed us. We had opportunities, we had a lot of layups we missed. It happens sometimes and it just happened to be this game,” Rush explained.

The Whippets continued the run that led to a 52-3 halftime lead over the Tigers. Olivia Baker scored 11 points in the second quarter, including two three-pointers.

Perkins scored the only first half field goal for Galion at the 3:15 mark of the second quarter.

The entire second half was ran with a running clock, per OHSAA rules for when a team is ahead by at least 35 points. After three quarters of play the Whippets held a 66-4 lead over the Tigers.

Shelby would rotate in some bench players and ride out the win.

“We know we have opportunities coming up. This game is over and we move on,” Rush said.

Galion will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Highland in conference play.

Shelby is off until Thursday when they will host Highland as well.

Galion head coach Shani Rush talks to her team during Friday night’s loss to Shelby. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_272271328_10217228003207262_3209093288462056785_n.jpg Galion head coach Shani Rush talks to her team during Friday night’s loss to Shelby. Brandon Little | AIM Media Midwest