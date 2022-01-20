Bowling: Galion boys split pair of matches

The Galion High School boys bowling team split a pair of matches against Elgin and Gilead Christian.

The Comets defeated the Tigers 1,970 pins to 1,756 pins in a match played Wednesday at Cooper’s Bowl in Marion. Dravin Morgan led Galion with a total score of 320 (167-153). Nathan Barre bowled 308 (146-162). AJ Clark finished with a final pin total of 304 (138-166). Brady Dalenberg recorded a score of 279 (127-152). Ethan Click tallied a total score of 246 (112-134).

The Tigers rebounded on Thursday with a victory over Gilead Christian. Galion prevailed by a final pin total of 1,873 to 1,195. Nathan Barre led Galion with a total score of 377 (189-188). Brady Dalenberg recorded a final score of 327 (169-158). AJ Clark tallied a score of 316 (149-167). Ethan Click bowled 293 (127-166). Dravin Morgan finished with a total score of 287 (156-131).

Galion is scheduled to play in the Crawford County Tournament on Saturday at Suburban Lanes in Bucyrus.

The Tigers play two Mid Ohio Athletic Conference matches next week. Galion plays host to Pleasant on Tuesday at Victory Lanes and then plays Highland on Wednesday at Colonial Lanes.

