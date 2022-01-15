Girls basketball: Colts surge past Tigers, 62-24

GALION — Clear Fork traveled to Galion and picked up a win to complete the season sweep of the Tigers in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play. The Colts galloped past the Tigers with a 62-24 victory on Saturday afternoon.

“I thought we played well today,” Galion head coach Shani Rush explained. “We are short on our numbers. We have two girls who have never really played varsity. We had to throw them in tonight.”

The Colts (14-2, 7-2 MOAC) were led in scoring by Bekah Conrad who had 14 points. The 6-foot-4 post player was a problem for Galion on both ends of the floor.

“Our plan was to make sure we have someone in front and behind her (Conrad). She has a long wing span. Even if we are doing that it is still hard to do,” Rush said.

Lilly Wortman added 12 points for the Colts, nailing four three-point shots. Pacey Chrastina chipped in 10 points for Clear Fork and teammate Melodie Blubaugh added eight points.

Galion (4-10, 0-7 MOAC) took an 8-7 lead halfway through the first quarter. However, the Colts answered that by going on a 9-0 run to claim a 16-8 advantage after one quarter of play.

The offensive onslaught would continue into the second quarter for Clear Fork, who played some very good defense as well. At the half, the Colts held a 32-14 lead over the Tigers.

Conrad paced the Colts with 10 first-half points. Labaki and Chrastina each chipped in seven points for the Colts during the first half.

Clear Fork continued to cruise and extended their lead to 52-20 with just eight minutes to play. The Colts created 18 turnovers through three quarters, which was a major difference in the game.

“We just got tired. When we get tired it seems like we turn the ball over more,” Rush said. “I thought we started off really strong. Offensively we didn’t get a lot of things going.”

Much of the second half was a running clock, due to OHSAA rules that implement it when the score reaches a 35-point difference.

On the day, Galion was led by senior Teanna Greter with 13 points and freshman Cameron Eckert added seven points. She went 5-for-8 at the foul line.

Clear Fork was able to hold senior Natalee Perkins to just two points. Junior Dezi Lester had two points.

Galion made just one three-point field goal compared to eight for Clear Fork.

“We have Pleasant Tuesday,” Rush said. “We’re going to concentrate and work hard. I thought we had a lot of grit tonight.”

Galion will host Pleasant (5-5, 4-2 MOAC) on Tuesday in conference play. The Tigers then travel to MOAC leader Shelby (13-0, 7-0 MOAC) on Friday.

Clear Fork will welcome in Ontario (3-10, 1-6 MOAC) on Friday.

MOAC leaderboard

Perkins leads the MOAC in blocked shots averaging 1.8 blocks per game. She has a total of 21 blocked shots. Perkins is fourth in rebounding in the conference, averaging 8.4 per game. She has 101 total rebounds.

Galion’s Emma Jutz (31) sets a screen for teammate Natalee Perkins (left) during a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference game against Clear Fork on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Colts won the game, 62-24. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_a-011522j-CF-at-GHS-gbb_0133.jpg Galion’s Emma Jutz (31) sets a screen for teammate Natalee Perkins (left) during a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference game against Clear Fork on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Colts won the game, 62-24. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest