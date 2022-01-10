Swimming: Galion girls 4th at Tyger Championship Invite

MANSFIELD — Senior Troie Grubbs won two events to help pace the Galion girls swimming team to a fourth-place finish in the team standings at the Tyger Championship Invite last Saturday at the Malabar pool in Mansfield.

Grubbs won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. Her time in the 50-yard freestyle was 25.31 seconds. She turned in a time of 1:02.03 on the way to winning the backstroke race.

Junior Caitlyn Karnes placed third in the 100-yard butterfly event, posting a time of 1:10.88.

Junior Ally Staats finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle, recording a time of 6:11.42. She placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 2:19.17.

Senior Adriana Zeger came in fifth place in the 100-yard freestyle, turning in a time of 1:01.13. Zeger placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle, posting a time of 28.26 seconds.

Grubbs, Staats, Zeger, and junior Brooklyn O’Brien combined to finish as the runnerup team in the 200-yard freestyle relay race. Their time was 1:50.06.

Grubbs, Zeger, Karnes, and Staats teamed up to place third in the 400-yard freestyle event. Their time was 4:02.02.

The Galion boys’ team came in 10th place at the Tyger Championship Invite.

Junior Nathan Barre came in fifth place in the 100-yard breaststroke. He posted a time of 1:15.95.

Junior Jaxon Oehler finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle race. He turned in a time of 6:30.44 in that race.

Oehler then placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle event. He touched the wall in 2:14.58.

Ontario swept both the team championships. The Warriors girls’ team tallied 435 points to outpace Shelby for the team title. The Whippets finished second with 376 points. Colonel Crawford came in third place with 308 points and Galion recorded 231 points to claim fourth place.

In the boys’ meet, Ontario out-pointed Colonel Crawford 440-423 to take home the first-place trophy. Willard came in third place with 185 points. Host Mansfield Senior finished in fourth place with 183 points. Galion posted 70 points to take 10th place.

Next on the schedule for Galion is a home dual meet on Wednesday against Mid Ohio Athletic Conference foe Marion Harding. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at the Galion Community Center YMCA.

Tyger Championship Invite

Girls Team Results

1. Ontario 435

2. Shelby 376

3. Colonel Crawford 308

4. Galion 231

5. Mount Vernon 192

6. Madison 159

7. Willard 157

8. Marion Harding 136

9. Mansfield Senior 128

10. River Valley 42

11. Ashland 31

11. Crestview 31

Boys Team Results

1. Ontario 440

2. Colonel Crawford 423

3. Willard 185

4. Mansfield Senior 183

5. Crestview 181

6. Shelby 177

7. Mount Vernon 157

8. Madison 137

9. Marion Harding 132.5

10. Galion 70

11. River Valley 61.5

12. Hillsdale 33

13. Lexington 25

14. Ashland 17

