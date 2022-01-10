Wrestling: Tigers finish 6th at Gorman Invitational

MANSFIELD — Galion had six place winners and finished sixth in the final team standings at the 59th J.C. Gorman Wrestling Invitational last weekend in Mansfield.

“Another solid showing from our Tiger wrestlers this weekend at the 59th J.C. Gorman,” Galion head coach Brent Tyrrell said. “We are continually getting better each week but still have a lot of work to do!”

Sophomore Aydan Reyes finished in third place in the 138-pound weight class. He finished with a 5-1 record in the tournament. After losing in the semifinals, Reyes battled back with two wins to claim third place. He defeated Tygh Byington of Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic via major decision 12-1 in the consolation semifinals. Reyes then scored a pinfall victory over Gaven Hostetler of Indian Valley in the third-place match. The fall came at the 3:21 mark.

Sophomore Alex Griffith placed third in the 285-pound weight class. He posted a 5-1 record in the tournament. Griffith opened the tournament with a pair of victories before falling in the quarterfinal round. He then battled back through the consolation bracket winning four consecutive matches to earn third place. Griffith defeated Joe Shoup of Mapleton via pinfall at the 3:43 mark to win the third-place match.

Sophomore Landon Campbell came in fourth place in the 190-pound weight class. He finished 4-2 in the tournament.

Junior Brodyn Butcher finished fourth in the 144-pound weight class. He posted a 4-2 record in the tournament.

Junior Kiddren Clark claimed sixth place in the 120-pound weight class. He finished the tournament with a 4-3 record.

Freshman Falco Frank came in eight place in the 113-pound weight class. He finished with a 3-3 record in the tournament.

Ashland won the team championship, recording 221 points. Medina Buckeye came in second place with 219 points. Tiffin Columbian placed third with 181 points.

Indian Valley finished in fourth place with 172.5 points. Ontario edged Galion for fifth place with 123 points. The Tigers came in sixth place with 120.5 points.

Rounding out the top 10 teams were Barberton (120 points), Mapleton (106 points), Fremont Ross (95 points), and Massillon Washington (87 points).

Next up for the Tigers is the Maumee Bay Classic this Friday and Saturday at Oregon Clay High School.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-2.jpg