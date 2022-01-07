Swimming: Galion girls still undefeated in dual meets

GALION — The Galion High School girls swimming team remained undefeated in dual meets after racing past Mansfield Madison 62-33 on Tuesday at the Galion Community Center YMCA.

Seniors Troie Grubbs and Adriana Zeger led the Tigers by winning two events each. Grubbs captured first place in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke.

Grubbs’ time in the 200-yard IM was 2:24.68. She won the backstroke with a time of 1:04.37.

Zeger claimed first place in the 50-yard freestyle, outpacing teammate Miranda Stone to the finish line. Zeger’s time was 28.4 seconds while Stone posted a time of 28.76 seconds in the event.

Zeger bested teammate Elisha Brown to win the 100-yard freestyle race. Her time was 1:02.23, while Brown finished in 1:04.35.

Junior Caitlyn Karnes won the 100-yard butterfly race, posting a time of 1:08.95. That mark was nearly 24 seconds faster than the runnerup swimmer’s time.

Junior Ally Staats turned in a dominating performance in the 500-yard freestyle race. She posted a time of 6:07.4, which was 51 seconds better than the runnerup swimmer from Madison.

Stone was the winner of the 100-yard breaststroke event. Her time was 1:25.57.

Galion was victorious in all three relay races against Madison. Grubbs, Stone, Karnes, and Brown combined to win the 200-yard medley relay.

Zeger, Brown, Stone, and Staats teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay. Their time was 1:57.33.

Grubbs, Zeger, Karnes, and Staats captured first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay race. They posted a time of 4:11.6.

Madison edged Galion 48-37 in the boys’ meet. The Tigers only had six swimmers competing on Tuesday.

Galion freshman Anthony Ferini earned two victories against Madison, winning the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races. He established season-best times in both events.

Ferini’s winning time in the 50-yard freestyle was 27.69 seconds. His time in the 100-yard freestyle was 1:03.88.

Jaxon Oehler won the 500-yard freestyle race. He posted a time of 6:25.45.

Nathan Barre was the winner of the 100-yard breaststroke, posting a time of 1:21.91.

Sophomore Wyatt Estep placed second in the 500-yard freestyle, posting a season-best time of 7:14.21, which was 1:12 better than his previous time in the event.

The Galion swimming teams will be back in the pool on Saturday, competing in the Tyger Invitational in Mansfield.

The next home meet for the Tigers is on Tuesday against Wynford and Marion Harding.

