Girls basketball: Tigers roll past Temple Christian, 45-28

GALION — Galion picked up a home non-conference win on Tuesday evening over Temple Christian. The Tigers overcame the Crusaders by score of 45-28

Galion was led in scoring by Natalee Perkins with 13 points. Fellow teammates Teanna Greter and Cameron Eckert had 11 points each.

“All wins are good wins,” Galion head coach Shani Rush said. “I thought we started off sluggish. I thought we picked it up and communicated on defense.”

Rush was glad to see her team step up and put three in double figures.

“That’s always nice, three is good and hopefully we continue that Friday,” Rush said.

Temple Christian jumped out to a 4-0 start, scoring the first two buckets of the game. Galion would answer to take a 11-6 lead after eight minutes of play. After a sluggish first couple minutes offensively the Tigers were able to get going.

Eckert, a freshman, and Greter, a senior, added four points apiece to begin the game.

In the second quarter, Temple Christian was able to get their shots falling. At halftime, the Crusaders trailed by a score of 23-19. Junior Maleah Kurtz scored six points and sophomore Mia Smith added five for Temple Christian.

Kurtz would lead Temple Christian in scoring with nine points. Smith was next up with eight points in this contest.

Perkins scored five points including a three-pointer in the second quarter for the Tigers.

After three quarters, Galion led Temple Christian by just a bucket at 30-28. Each team struggled to get many good looks just after halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Galion was able to stretch the lead behind a well balanced scoring attack.

Despite the loss, Temple Christan was able to knock down six three-pointers, compared to two for Galion.

To this point in the season, Galion (4-8, 0-5 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) has easily surpassed their win total from last season, despite being around the halfway point in the season.

“We want to get a MOAC win, that’s one of our goals,” Rush said. “I’m really proud of them, they have one four games this year. We’re looking to playing some more games and seeing if we can win a couple more.”

Galion will host River Valley on Friday in an MOAC matchup.

Temple Christian (5-2) will play host to Hardin Northern on Saturday.

Galion’s Emma Jutz (31) and Teanna Greter (33) lock down on defense against Temple Christian’s Evie Day (44) during the Tigers’ 45-28 victory against the Crusaders on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The Tigers collected their fourth win of the season against Temple Christian. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_GAL010822_SPORTS_BKG_GAL_TEM.jpg Galion’s Emma Jutz (31) and Teanna Greter (33) lock down on defense against Temple Christian’s Evie Day (44) during the Tigers’ 45-28 victory against the Crusaders on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The Tigers collected their fourth win of the season against Temple Christian. Brandon Little | AIM Media Midwest