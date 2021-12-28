Swimming: Galion sweeps Pleasant in dual meet

GALION — Galion swept Pleasant in a dual swim meet featuring Mid Ohio Athletic Conference rivals on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Galion Community Center YMCA pool.

The Tigers girls’ team (3-0-1) remained undefeated in dual meets after knocking off the Spartans, 74-15.

The Galion boys’ team (1-3) picked up its first win of the season in dual meets, defeating Pleasant, 41-16.

Troie Grubbs won two individual events and was part of two relay squads that captured first place against Pleasant. Grubbs finished first in the 200-yard individual medley, touching the wall in 2:20.21. She won the 100-yard breaststroke, posting a time of 1:16.24.

Grubbs, Miranda Stone, Caitlyn Karnes, and Adriana Zeger combined to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:05.46. Grubbs, Zeger, Karnes, and Ally Staats won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:05.68.

Zeger, Stone, Staats, and Brooklyn O’Brien teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:55.49.

Staats won the 200-yard freestyle race, posting a time of 2:16.72. She also claimed victory in the 500-yard freestyle event, finishing in 6:08.75.

Stone was the winner in the 50-yard freestyle race with a time of 28.32 seconds.

Karnes won the 100-yard butterfly race, turning in a time of 1:11.33.

O’Brien was the winner of the 100-yard freestyle event, touching the wall in 1:04.42.

Julia Conner captured first place in the 100-yard backstroke race, finishing in 1:16.38.

In the boys’ meet, Jaxson Oehler won the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 2:20.89. Oehler was also the winner in the 500-yard freestyle event, turning in a time of 6:18.25.

Anthony Ferini was the winner of the 50-yard freestyle event, touching the wall in 28.91 seconds. He also won the 100-yard freestyle race, posting a time of 1:07.21.

Wyatt Estep won the 100-yard backstroke, touching the wall in 1:36.75.

Oehler, Ferini, Chad Taylor, and Luke Tinnermeier teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay race with a time of 2:00.91.

Oehler, Ferini, Estep, and Taylor combined to win the 400-yard freestyle relay race, posting a time of 4:10.9.

Galion is scheduled to play host to Mansfield Madison in a dual meet on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Galion Community Center YMCA. The meet begins at 4 p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-12.jpg