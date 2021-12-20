Bowling: Galion girls still unbeaten, tops in MOAC

MARION — The Galion High School girls bowling team kept its undefeated streak intact after knocking off River Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) defeated the Vikings, 1,674 pins to 1,602 pins, at BlueFusion Fun Center in Marion. River Valley was previously unbeaten in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Kadence Fairchild led Galion, bowling 317 (182-135). Zoe Frary recorded a final score of 301 (154-147).

Abby Crager finished with a score of 283 (169-114). Missy VonHoupe tallied a total score of 263 (103-160). Neavia Cansler bowled 244 (114-130).

Alexis Manning of River Valley was the top bowler in the match. She recorded a total score of 372 (211-161).

Laurie Cox bowled 326 (185-141). Cassie Lemasters tallied a final score of 242 (116-126).

Kylie Pierce bowled 208 (87-121). Amyah Labouve finished with a score of 178 (70-108).

River Valley (2-1 MOAC) won the baker games, 276 pins to 266 pins.

River Valley won the boys match, defeating Galion by a final score of 2,152 pins to 1,506 pins. The Vikings also won the baker games, 347 pins to 213 pins.

Carson Welsh of River Valley was the top performer, posting a final score of 451 (248-203).

Ethan Click was Galion’s top bowler. He recorded a score of 307 (140-167).

Sean Clark bowled 301 (152-149). Dravin Morgan finished with a score of 255 (140-115).

Nathan Barre posted a score of 231 (125-106). AJ Clark bowled 199 (86-113).

The Tigers have a record of 1-1 in MOAC play.

Boys: Buckeye Valley 1761, Galion 1519

DELAWARE — Buckeye Valley defeated Galion in a boys bowling match, 1,761 pins to 1,519 pins, last Thursday at Penn Lanes in Delaware.

The Barons won the baker games, 308 pins to 243 pins.

Buckeye Valley’s Logan Mack was the top bowler. He recorded a score of 369 (165-204).

Sean Clark led Galion with a pin total of 350 (160-190). Ethan Click bowled 307 (170-137).

Nathan Barre finished with a score of 296 (149-147). Dravin Morgan tallied a score of 188 (114-74).

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-11.jpg