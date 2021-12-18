Girls basketball: Highland takes down Galion, 56-30

MARENGO — Highland used a strong second quarter surge to pull away from Galion on their way to a 56-30 victory on Saturday evening.

The Lady Scots (2-5, 2-3 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) held a 12-7 advantage at the end of one quarter of play then outscored the Tigers 15-2 in the second period to build a 27-9 cushion by halftime. Highland outscored Galion 29-21 in the second half to make the big halftime lead stand up.

Kameron Stover led Highland with 13 points. Brylinn Tuggle added 11 points and Guinevere Jackson contributed 10 points to the win.

Jacinta Eblin scored nine points and Emma West tallied eight points. Shelby Conley chipped in three points and Abby Jordan scored two points.

The Lady Scots connected on 10 three-point field goal attempts. Tuggle, Jackson, and Eblin each hit three triples and Conley knocked down one shot from outside the arc.

Senior Natalee Perkins, junior Dezi Lester, and freshman Cameron Eckert each scored eight points for Galion.

Eckert hit two three-point field goal attempts and scored all of her points in the third quarter. Lester scored all eight of her points in the final period.

Senior Teanna Greter had six points.

Galion (2-7, 0-5 MOAC) plays at Northmor on Thursday.

Highland, which snapped a three-game losing skid with the win over Galion, travels to Lakewood on Thursday.

